New York Fashion Week: Victoria Beckham, DKNY, Derek Lam and more…

With industry insiders and international stylistas alike descending on New York Fashion Week, it was a weekend full of fashionable expectations in America’s fashion capital but designers including Victoria Beckham, Derek Lam, Diane von Furstenberg and Thakoon didn’t disappoint.

With her hubby David Beckham sitting front row, and the announcement that this season’s bag is called The Harper, Victoria Beckham’s catwalk presentation was a family affair; but that was in no means a distraction from the collection. Admitting that she’d pushed herself further in the technical elements of design, the models paraded a super slick collection with military accents in deep greens, chocolate browns and poppy reds.

Meanwhile at DKNY, the luxe label’s favourite girl, Twilight’s Ashley Greene, was front row and fabulous to see a texture-filled collection that mixed shiny silks with matte wools and fluffy furs to perfection.

And upping the glamour-stakes even more, Diane von Furstenberg presented sexy silk blouses, lace dresses and kimono trousers that made an audience including Solange Knowles, Molly Sims and Rachel Zoe coo with delight.

Other highlights included Olivia Palermo sitting front row at Gossip Girl favourite Tibi, 60s shapes given a modern vibe at Derek Lam, Tommy Hilfiger's cool collection of preppy shorts and Heringbone dresses presented in a venue transformed into English country garden and Thakoon's sensuous play on layering to create the ultimate silhouette.