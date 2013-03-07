New York Fashion Week kicks off!

The first day of New York Fashion Week summons the start of a month of shows across the globe presenting the autumn winter 2012 collections, and both the designers and their A-list following were ready for action with BCBG Max Azria and Cynthia Rowley kicking the season off with a fashionable bang!

With Debra Messing and Mary Kate Olsen eagerly sitting front row, designer duo Max and Lubov Azria sent chic shift dresses and perfect pleats in bold colour blocking down the runway, to much applause.

Meanwhile, it was digi-prints and playful textures aplenty at Cynthia Rowley, much to the pleasure of front rowers Abigail Breslin and DJ Leigh Lezark.

Alexa Chung made her fashion week debut at The Honor Show, sitting front row to see designs from the likes of Diane Von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors to celebrate the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s 50th anniversary.

By Sarah Smith