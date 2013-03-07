New York Fashion Week kicks off!

Celebrity favourite BCBG Max Azria was one of the first fashion labels to hit the New York runway yesterday, unveiling its spring/summer 2012 line to legions of fans, including a celebrity studded front row that included Happy Endings’ Elisha Cuthbert and One Tree Hill’s Sophia Bush. The duo headed backstage to congratulate Max and his wife Lubov on a show well done.

Azria, who also designs those killer bandage dresses for Herve Leger, paraded silky shift dresses in sporty shapes and colour-block hues like orange, mustard, grey and black. Strategically-placed slits around the collarbone or on either thigh ensured that the look is still as sexy as ever.

Other designers showing yesterday included Richard Chai and Kevork Kledjian. Stay tuned for photos of the hottest looks.

Hitting the catwalk today are Peter Som, Luca Luca, Doo.Ri and Rag & Bone.

By Maria Milano