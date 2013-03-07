New York Fashion Week heats up!

Whitney Port and Jessica Hart hit up the New York Fashion Week front row at BCBG Max Azria

Things were heating up in New York last night as fashion fans Whitney Port and Jessica Hart filled the front row seats at BCBG Max Azria to see the SS13 collection hit the catwalk.

SEE MORE WHITNEY PORT PICTURES

Mostly monochrome, but with hints of peach and dusty pink, the fashion collection was the perfect concoction of free-flowing and structured pieces that had the entire audience eager to try on every one.

And no one more so than super stylish fashion designer Whitney Port, who worked a drawstring navy maxi skirt teamed with a black tank top to see the show.

With Jason Wu, Helmut Lang and Tommy Hilfiger all featuring on today’s schedule, we’re sure to see plenty more fashionable faces on the front row.

Stay tuned to InStyle.co.uk for all the latest fashion and beauty news from New York Fashion Week!

And download our free App to ensure you don't miss a thing!