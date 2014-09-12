New York Fashion Week: Eight Things We Loved From The Shows

2. Posh Winkle Pickers

Had you told us a few years ago that when the skyscraper disciple Victoria Beckham made her shoe design debut the item we'd all be salivating over would be a flat pair of winkle pickers, we might not have believed you. But, heck, that's the topsy turvy old fashion world for you. On this evidence it would seem the flat shoe trend is marching (blister-free) into next Spring. Which is totally fine by us.

3. Tommy's Woodstock Remix

Sitting front row with her iphone poised, Alexa Chung took over Tommy Hilfiger's instagram to capture his late-Sixties / early-Seventies themed collection. Georgia May Jagger got the rock and roll ball rolling by striding out first in a wine-coloured cape to a track by her Dad's band, the Rolling Stones, as Bryan Ferry's son Tara bashed away on his drum kit under a canopy of festoon lights. As for the clothes? Stripes, stars, kaftans and leather bakerboy caps. Also, forget glittery eye make-up, for next summer's festival look we're all about a star stencilled straight onto the cheekbones a la Kendall Jenner.

4. Kendall Kendall Kendall

Speaking of Kendall, Kardashian Jr showed she's got fashion sticking power by quick-sharping those impossibly long legs through DVF, Tommy Hilfiger and Polo Ralph Lauren. Expect a scrum of screaming Kardashian-ites if she makes it over to London this weekend.

5. Jason Wu Bosses It (Again)