New York Fashion Week: Eight Things We Loved From The Shows

1. Ralph Lauren Gets Steamy
Every fashion city has its instagram-flooding talking point show. This time around it was Ralph Lauren, who swapped a boring old catwalk set-up for some pretty spooky special effects. An invited crowd gathered on Cherry Hill in Central Park to watch holograms of the models floating ghost–like across a giant lit up cloud of steam. Never mind that you couldn’t see the actual clothes so well (a minor detail) it was one helluva PR stunt. Your move, London.
2. Posh Winkle Pickers
Had you told us a few years ago that when the skyscraper disciple Victoria Beckham made her shoe design debut the item we'd all be salivating over would be a flat pair of winkle pickers, we might not have believed you. But, heck, that's the topsy turvy old fashion world for you. On this evidence it would seem the flat shoe trend is marching (blister-free) into next Spring. Which is totally fine by us.
3. Tommy's Woodstock Remix
Sitting front row with her iphone poised, Alexa Chung took over Tommy Hilfiger's instagram to capture his late-Sixties / early-Seventies themed collection. Georgia May Jagger got the rock and roll ball rolling by striding out first in a wine-coloured cape to a track by her Dad's band, the Rolling Stones, as Bryan Ferry's son Tara bashed away on his drum kit under a canopy of festoon lights. As for the clothes? Stripes, stars, kaftans and leather bakerboy caps. Also, forget glittery eye make-up, for next summer's festival look we're all about a star stencilled straight onto the cheekbones a la Kendall Jenner.
4. Kendall Kendall Kendall
Speaking of Kendall, Kardashian Jr showed she's got fashion sticking power by quick-sharping those impossibly long legs through DVF, Tommy Hilfiger and Polo Ralph Lauren. Expect a scrum of screaming Kardashian-ites if she makes it over to London this weekend.
5. Jason Wu Bosses It (Again)
Making all our workwear dreams come true, Jason Wu's second Hugo Boss line hit the nail on the perfectly tailored head. We'll take five of those crisply perfect short-sleeved shirts, please.
6. Rodarte's Shipwreck Chic
It shouldn't work, but somehow Rodarte's hot mess of references always does. This season it was vamp-meets-mermaid as flashes of iridescent fabric and white miniskirts trimmed with what looked like scraps of fishing net were teamed with sexy black lace up over-the-knee boots. Throw in the odd utilitarian jacket, some flamenco-frilly necklines and a high waisted jean or two and you've got a fabulous mish-mash only Rodarte could make cool.
7. Pharrell's New Headgear
Is Donna Karan a Pharrell fan? Last season a tribute to the singer's now famous vintage Vivienne Westwood hat popped up in the Armani show. This season Karan's models wore tall pointy cream versions. Do we spot a new fashion week tradition emerging?
8. Silent Disco At Marc Jacobs
Bringing New York Fashion Week to a close with his usual off-beat razzmatazz, the set for Marc Jacobs's show last night featured a giant bubblegum pink house and headphones on every seat for (probably) the first ever fashion show silent disco. The clothes, by contrast, had a subdued military vibe with oversized cargo pockets and cinched in V-neck dresses in hospital gown green. Every model wore identical cropped black wigs and no make-up look. We think we'll leave the wigs to the models, but we loved those cinched in military jackets.
By Lucy Pavia