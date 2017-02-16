With New York fashion week kicking off the long fashion month it’s always going to be tricky to keep up with the 411. Here is what you need to know about what’s going down over the pond…

Puffa Power at Coach



Selena Gomez cosied up to Anna Wintour on the front row at the Coach show to take a trip to the western prairie. But this was pleasing prairie dressing for a tough girl, so ditsy florals were taken to the barn dance with industrial puffa jackets.





Delpozo's Alternative Evening Agenda



You can always rely on Delpozo to deliver a colour palette that is at first startling and then the next second you readjust your palette to accept it. Today was no exception and the designer's bright and beautiful evening wear, usually blown out of proportion, showed a new awareness of the body underneath. For those seeking to dress like a mid century synchronised swimmers take note, you can now wear hats that resemble swimming caps for your evening events.





Brandon Maxwell Got SASS-AY



The soundtrack certainly took us back to the golden era of music, namely with Christina Aguleria's "What a girl wants" being blasted out of the world trade centre venue. The stylist to Lady Gaga continued with his love for full on glamour with a very 80s collection including a boob defying one shoulder black jumpsuit. Just make sure you don't leave the house without your tit tape.





Michael Kors Pumps Up Power Dressing



At one moment it was powerful in terms of extreme tailoring- which artfully managed to avoid the Dynasty connotations- and the next, sexiness at its best with silver lame dresses with modesty defying slits. For Michael Kors himself this was the definition of "urbane luxe."





Kylie Jenner FROWs With Madonna



Strike a pose there is nothing to it, Kylie! The youngest Jenner sat front row at the Philipp Plein extravaganza with Madonna last night to observe the likes of Jeremy Meeks AKA ‘The Hot Felon’ make his runway debut. Showing in New York for the first time the designer aimed to make ‘New York Fashion Week great again,’ and boy did he throw everything and the kitchen sink at it.





Get In Line For The Row



The Olsen Twins have always had so little time, but so much to do but their latest collection showed a new level of maturity as designers. The sisters made outerwear the dominant focus whilst retaining the current trend for the waist, with cashmere and leather coats gently dusting the floor. The look was completed with what appeared to be Dr Marten boots on steroids.

Proenza Schouler Delivers The Leather Coat Of Dreams



For their New York fashion week swan song, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the two designers behind the brand like many of New York’s designers made sure their coats will certainly be coveted. Proenza Shouler re-hashed the biker jacket and revved up a gear or two with a flash of shearling. The coats were teamed with leather wrap tops and just like that the noughties’ subtle comeback rolled on.

Zimmerman Makes Polkadots Sexy



Who knew this was possible? It is when the print is fashioned into a tiered chiffon dress with a racy one-shoulder situation and a delightful dominatrix inspired over the knee boots. The former swimwear designer is certainly finding her feet as a ready to wear designer with this collection, which re fashioned pinstripe tailoring in an utterly feminine fashion.

Another day another Hadid



The younger brother to Gigi and Bella made his runway debut for Zadig and Voltaire. It turns out that runway walking runs in the genes and he looks great in a lumber jack get-up…

Prabal Gurung Makes A Statement



In the political context we find ourselves in it’s no great surprise that designers are using the New York fashion week platform as a way to make a statement or two. Nowhere was this more apparent than at Prabal Gurung’s finale. Set to the soundtrack of John Legend’s ‘Imagine’ the likes of Bella Hadid strutted down the runway with slogans emblazoned across their chest namely, ‘The Future Is Female,’ teamed with the finest of evening skirts. The designer himself, when taking an emotional bow, received a standing ovation from the gathered fashionistas for his fresh take on twilight hour dressing.

