NEW PHOTOS: YSL’s spring/summer campaign

Feast your eyes on these never-before-seen shots of Arizona Muse modelling Yves Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2011 collection

We’re more than just a little bit in love with these never-before-seen images of model Arizona Muse showcasing Yves Saint Laurent’s spring/summer collection. From her sultry poses to the exotic setting and THAT stunning halter-neck blouse, these images make us long for a holiday in an equally stylish destination.

Snapped by fashion photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin under the creative direction of Stefano Pilati, the picturesque shoot took place in the ripe garden of 1930s Villa Bled Roknine in Marrakech's Palmerie district.

By Maria Milano






