NEW: Merle O'Grady A/W jewellery collection launched at My-Wardrobe!

Luxury jewellery designer of the moment Merle O’Grady launches her A/W collection on My-Wardrobe.

Irish jewellery designer Merle O'Grady already has a significant celebrity following including Cheryl Cole who’s been spotted wearing the fierce Bombshell bracelet, and now her geometric and futuristic designs are just a click away on My-Wardrobe for A/W.

Ranging from £81 to £256, Merle’s eye-catching collection is known for its chunky vintage chains, eclectic materials, semi-precious stones and Swarovski crystal detailing.

'I love to combine seemingly contrasting styles or materials to come up with a new look,' Merle says of her luxurious collection.

So which celebrity does she want to see wearing her designs next? 'It would have to be the coolest Irish woman ever – Roisin Murphy, I love her style.'

Not if we get there first – get clicking, the collection launches today at My-Wardrobe.com!

By Rachel Bassett