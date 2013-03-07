NEW FASHION LINE: Savannah and Sienna Miller's Twenty8Twelve launches new capsule range Made In England…

Working with the current demand for luxurious yet more affordable fashion, sisters Savannah and Sienna Miller have launched a capsule line for their Twenty8Twelve label which uses traditional methods at more accessible prices.
Featuring strong tailoring and lively mix of wearable everyday staples, Made In England uses a fusion of traditional methods and modern production - all made in the UK of course.
Savannah says “Despite modern technology – talking passionately face to face with a product in front of you can create more concisely what you want to achieve. A lot of the factories in the UK have skilled workers with years of experience who really understand how to cut, construct, finish and perfect a piece of clothing that you can be proud of: if you designed it or bought it. It really is a huge team effort, as everyone in the chain adds something to the final piece.”