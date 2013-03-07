New fashion label LOGUE launches with a capsule workwear collection

Looking for a scrumptious dress to take you from work to play? Check out exec-turned-designer Emma Logue’s brand new fashion range, geared at giving city-living women the stylish clothing they need.

SHOP NEW IN STORE

Her debut Spring Summer 2012 collection offers a complete capsule wardrobe of six chic button-up knee-length dresses in shades of elegant cream, soft green, black, red vibrant blue, and buttercup blue. Each beautifully tailored dress comes lined in silk and is fashioned from the finest British silks and cotton shirtings.

The Autumn Winter 2012 collection has just gone into production and, with a promise of luxurious cashmere, suede and leather fabrics, we can’t wait until it hits the shelves next season!

LOGUE London dresses range from £255 to £365 and are available to buy online now loguelondon.com/

By Jessica Stanley

