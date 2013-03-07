NEW Calvin Klein Coverage System Underwear

Calvin Klein Underwear have just launched their new Calvin Klein Underwear Coverage Level System to ensure there’s something for everyone. And to celebrate they're holding a special event near you!

It’s no secret that Calvin Klein Underwear is at the cutting edge when it comes to gorgeous underwear. Just look at sultry Zoe Saldana who stars in the new ad campaign in the stunning Calvin Klein Envy collection. But now Calvin Klein Underwear goes even further with an exciting, revolutionary way for you to find the perfect bra. And you can discover this amazing development for yourself at a special event near you!

The Calvin Klein Underwear Coverage Level System means that the bra you buy is tailored to exactly the type of coverage you’re looking for. It’s made up of three distinct levels, each differentiated by cup coverage, as well as strap and band width.

Level 1: Calvin Klein Envy is the newest offering of Calvin Klein Underwear and offers minimal coverage, for a revealing, sexy look.

Level 2: Perfectly Fit provides everyday coverage and classic comfort.

Level 3: Seductive Comfort offers the highest level of coverage and support.

Designed for all shapes and sizes, this fabulous new system enables you to find your perfect underwear. Bra shopping has never been easier! To celebrate the launch of both the Calvin Klein Envy Collection and the Coverage Level System, Calvin Klein Underwear is holding a series of ‘Envious’ events in stores throughout Europe, including Berlin, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Dubai and various cities in the UK.

The UK events will include one-on-one bra fittings and indulgent manicures and massages for customers to enjoy, as well as Envious cocktails and are held on the following dates in the Calvin Klein Underwear stores:

• Friday 15 October, Brent Cross 6-9pm

• Saturday 16 October, Brent Cross 1-5pm

• Thursday 21 October, Westfield 6-9pm

• Friday 22 October, New Bond Street 6-9pm

• Saturday 23 October, The Walk Edinburgh 1-5pm

• Saturday 30 October, City Centre Bath 1-5pm

• Saturday 6 November, Richmond 1-5pm

See you there!

