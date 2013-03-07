Net-A-Porter launches Winter Boutique

With pieces on offer from Miu Miu to Stella McCartney, Burberry Prorsum to Isabel Marant, prepare your wardrobe for a seasonal shift this week when Net-A-Porter’s Winter Boutique goes live

It’s time to fling last season’s clothes aside at last as Net-A-Porter, the world’s premier online luxury retailer, opens its Winter Boutique tomorrow. With over 350 brands to choose from there’s something for everyone, whether you’re on the look-out for the latest cocoon silhouette, a floor-skimming maxi, a classic trench or a modern padded jacket.

Shop outerwear by style, trend, colour, length or functionality – you can even sort by fabric weight and check how waterproof items are. And if you’re not sure what look you’ll be channelling come Christmas, take inspiration from the fabulous fashion shoots and build your winter wardrobe piece by piece.

With the chicest coats, cosy knitwear and accessories all housed in this one-stop boutique, you’ll be hoping temperatures soon plummet. In the words of buying director Holli Rogers, “We’ve got your most-wanted looks wrapped up this winter.”

By Julia Chadwick