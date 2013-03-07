Net-a-porter goes mobile

Our one stop shop for designer fashion is now available on a nifty new iPhone application.

Exciting news from net-a-porter this morning; you can now go from choosing to check-out all via your iPhone or iPod touch.

Net-a-porter's Net-App has been designed to make your net-a-porter experience as convenient as could be; choose between seeing items full screen or in list format, use the zoom function to home in on the details and you can send hot new products to your friends for them to check out. It even knows whether you're in the UK, on the Continent or in America and changes the currency according to your location.

Whether you're after a Balmain peak-shouldered jacket or the hottest Louboutin heels, you can be sure to never miss out on an essential piece of fashion ever again.

Natalie Massenet, Founder of net-a-porter, said "Net-App gives the net-a-porter customer the ability to shop the world's most sought-after products and brands 24/7, no matter where she is in the world, directly from her iPod touch. She will never miss a thing!"

By Pat McNulty