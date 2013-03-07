Natalie Portman makes fashion comeback in floral print trend!

For an ultra-wearable way to work the print trend that will be all the rage this spring summer, look no further than the stunning Natalie Portman. The Oscar-winning actress showed off her ballerina physique in the cutest floral frock we’ve seen in a while.

Teaming the patterned shirt dress with bare legs, strappy flat sandals and a pair of oversized sunnies, the Black Swan beauty looked fresh-faced and chic as she ran errands in LA yesterday.

With designers including Stella McCartney, Erdem, Christopher Kane, Valentino and Mary Katrantzou all boasting floral prints in their new collections, we expect to see a flurry of celebs sporting the trend on and off the red carpet.

Natalie has stayed out of the limelight since giving birth to her son, Aleph, with fiancé Benjamin Millepied seven months ago. But, with rumours that she's currently mulling over several new film projects, we hope we'll be seeing lots more of her around.

By Maria Milano