mywardrobe.com teams up with Aamaya by Priyanka to create exclusive ring for charity

mywardrobe.com has teamed up with Aamaya by Priyanka to create a stunning ring to support Fashion Targets Breast Cancer

For the third year running luxury shopping site mywardrobe.com is supporting Fashion Targets Breast Cancer - and this year they’ve teamed up with jewellery label Aamaya by Priyanka to bring out this exclusive ring.

Made with luxurious metals and stones sourced from Europe and the Middle East, the unique ring features semi-precious stones of Smokey Topaz, Citron and Pale Grey. The subtle tones of the stones and stunning golden metal will add that something extra to every outfit.

Launched in 2008, Aamaya by Priyanka designs are inspired by the colour palette and vibrancy of India and the jewellery line already has a celebrity following including the super stylish Dannii Minogue.

Designer Priyanka Lugani was delighted to work with mywardrobe.com and the charity, saying: “I have been delighted to be able to design one of my signature three stone rings exclusively for my-wardrobe.com to raise funds for Fashion Targets Breast Cancer. It’s such a worthwhile cause which I am so glad to be able to support.”

Buy yours now and 30% of the proceeds will go to Fashion Targets Breast Cancer. What better way to show your support?

By Sarah Smith