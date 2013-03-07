MUST SEE: Erin Wasson designs for Zadig & Voltaire

Supermodel Erin Wasson has turned designer for French luxe label Zadig & Voltaire to create a capsule collection full of must-have pieces.
Bringing her trademark tomboy-chic style to the design table, Erin’s synthesis with the uber-cool brand proves irresistible. With studded jackets, leather trousers and snake skin boots there are lust-worthy items galore that will give your autumn winter wardrobe the edge you’ve been looking for.
The collection is available from 19 to 26 October at Zadig & Voltaire and Net-A-Porter.
By Sarah Smith