MUST SEE: Erin Wasson designs for Zadig & Voltaire

Texan stunner Erin Wasson has collaborated with Zadig & Voltaire to create an exclusive capsule collection, Erin Meets Zadig

Supermodel Erin Wasson has turned designer for French luxe label Zadig & Voltaire to create a capsule collection full of must-have pieces.

Bringing her trademark tomboy-chic style to the design table, Erin’s synthesis with the uber-cool brand proves irresistible. With studded jackets, leather trousers and snake skin boots there are lust-worthy items galore that will give your autumn winter wardrobe the edge you’ve been looking for.

The collection is available from 19 to 26 October at Zadig & Voltaire and Net-A-Porter.

By Sarah Smith