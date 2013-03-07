MUST-HAVE: Jimmy Choo launches new coffee table book!

A must for any stylish coffee table, Jimmy Choo launches its new book Jimmy Choo XV to celebrate its 15th anniversary…

One to add to the reading list, Jimmy Choo has brought out its super stylish new coffee table book Jimmy Choo XV to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

With an intro by Jimmy Choo founder and chief creative officer Tamara Mellon OBE, the book is filled with stunning photography from the likes of Mario Testino and Terry Richardson along with editorial from top fashion mags.

And the best bit? All profits from the sale of the book go to the Jimmy Choo Foundation - a charitable trust.

The book will be available to buy on 26 October in Jimmy Choo stores worldwide, and then rolls out to fine booksellers from Feb 2012.