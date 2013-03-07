Mulberry Mix Tape Tour latest: Little Dragon play the US flagship store

The Mulberry Mix Tape Tour continues its uber cool music-fest of shows and parties around its stores and this time the US flagship store on Spring Street played host to Swedish electro band Little Dragon.

Hosted by Mulberry creative director Emma Hil who wore the All Over Gems Skirt in Midnight, the super chic night boasted a turn on the decks for DJ trio The MisShapes, with Leigh Lezark styling it up in the Casino Shirt in Foxglove Pink, the Kilty Bomber in Black and carrying the Lily in Black Gems.

