Mulberry Mix Tape Tour latest: Little Dragon play the US flagship store

Mulberry Mix Tape Tour latest: Little Dragon play the US flagship store
Mulberry
by: Tara Gardner
7 Mar 2013

Mulberry's fabulously cool Mix Tape Tour continues with Little Dragon playing at the Spring Street store…

The Mulberry Mix Tape Tour continues its uber cool music-fest of shows and parties around its stores and this time the US flagship store on Spring Street played host to Swedish electro band Little Dragon.

CHECK OUT MULBERRY PRE SS12 COLLECTION!

Hosted by Mulberry creative director Emma Hil who wore the All Over Gems Skirt in Midnight, the super chic night boasted a turn on the decks for DJ trio The MisShapes, with Leigh Lezark styling it up in the Casino Shirt in Foxglove Pink, the Kilty Bomber in Black and carrying the Lily in Black Gems.

Keep up with all the musical goings-on at Mulberry by visiting their special gig area music.mulberry.com

WATCH THE MULBERRY FLAGSHIP STORE OPENING - see left!

More Fashion

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top