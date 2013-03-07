Mulberry has your wishlist sorted!

We’re lusting after many a Mulberry goody this festive season and we know we’re not alone. Luckily, the designer label has launched a wishlist facility on its online shop that allows you to store all your favourite items in one place and alert the Santa (or Santas) in your life on your desired pressies! And the best bit is that one lucky customer will have the opportunity to win their entire wishlist! Talk about early Christmas present!

SHOP INSTYLE'S WISHLIST!

Online shoppers will also have the chance to win a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-style golden ticket with £2,000-worth of Mulberry pieces as the prize!

And for those of you who prefer to pop into the shop for the real-life experience, you’ll be treated to candy canes, gingerbread men, mince pies… and shopping bags decorated with festive jingle bells!

‘Tis the season!

By Maria Milano