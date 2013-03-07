Mulberry celebrates 40th birthday with a coffee table book!

Mulberry celebrates 40 years with an incredible coffee table book featuring the brand’s loyal celebrity following including Alexa Chung, Florence Welch and Olivia Palermo…

The rise and rise of Brit brand Mulberry was long overdue documentation but in an exquisite collection of behind-the-scenes snaps and celebrity shots, as well as a sneak peak at life at the fashion house, Mulberry is a treasure tome for any fashion lover.

Taking nearly three years to create in a collaboration with photographer Venetia Dearden, Mulberry captures the quintessentially English charm of the brand in 480 perfect pages.

Model shots of style icons Alexa Chung and Olivia Palermo mingle with pretty portraits of Mulberry fans – including InStyle’s Junior Fashion Editor, Frankie Read – while an interesting introduction delves into the luxe labels past and future.

A must-have for any fashionable home, Mulberry is on sale now at Mulberry stores and in bookstores from July.