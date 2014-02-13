Mulberry And Cara Delevinge Plan Something Very Exciting For London Fashion Week

The fashion house and model have something up their combined sleeve for LFW...

This morning, a very intriguing email from Mulberry landed in our inboxes which has got us even more excited for London Fashion Week, which kicks off tomorrow. It simply read: 'Mulberry and Cara Delevingne have exciting plans for London Fashion Week. All will be revealed this Sunday 16 February at 1.30pm (GMT).

A link to the video you see above was included, as well as the hashtag #SeeYouSunday. And that was all. What are they up to?

The video, which sees Cara skip around a London station (King's Cross? St Pancras?), hail a black cab and sketch something on a train, is the only clue the fashion house are giving us at the moment. What does it all mean?

If you'd forgotten, Mulberry will not be staging a catwalk show at this February's London Fashion Week, owing to the fact they still have not appointed a new creative director following Emma Hill's departure last September. However, the label always said they would remain involved in the capital's fashion week somehow, and it looks like Mulberry has created something pretty special. We just want to know what it is.

Given the British heritage brand consistently pulls the biggest stars to its LFW shows, so we're guessing whatever Sunday's secret event is, it's bound to be a celeb-studded.

Stay tuned for more info...

By Olivia Marks

