Moschino designs for the English National Ballet

Moschino is among a host of designers that have been invited to create tutus and ballet-inspired dresses for the English National Ballet

Later this month, the English National Ballet will be taking over one of London’s most beautiful settings for a very special event. The Orangery, Kensington Palace, will play host to the English National Ballet’s Summer Party.

As well as performances from the company’s hit show, Strictly Gershwin, attendees will be treated to a fashion show of ballet-inspired pieces from top designers such as Moschino. The pieces will be auctioned live on the night in order to raise funds for the English National Ballet.

Moschino’s creation takes the form of a tutu and looks to be inspired by London’s Pearly Kings and Queens. The black dress is embellished with mother-of-pearl buttons to form a beautifully intricate pattern, made typically Moschino with the inclusion of the iconic “M”, heart and peace symbols.

The Moschino tutu will be modelled on the evening by Fernanda Oliveira, a senior principal dancer at English National Ballet.

Rossella Jardini, creative director of Moschino, says of the project, "I am delighted to collaborate with English National Ballet. I think this is a very exciting and creative initiative”.

The event is the most recent incarnation of the current obsession with all things ballet – largely attributed to the s/s 2011 catwalks and Natalie Portman’s Oscar-winning role in Black Swan.

Tickets for the Summer Party on 29 June are on sale now and cost £150 each. To book, visit ballet.org.uk or email support@ballet.org.uk

By Coralie Anderson

