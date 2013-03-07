More haute fashion hits Cannes!

by: Maria Milano
7 Mar 2013

Kirsten Dunst is siren-chic in Rodarte and Milla Jovovich wows in custom-made Prada on day eight of the Cannes Film Festival!

Cannes may be all about films but it’s the drop-dead dresses that have really got us talking this year. Last night was another stellar example of the designer parade on the red carpet, with Hollywood A-lister Kirsten Dunst looking positively siren-esque at the Melancholia premiere in her mermaid-shaped Rodarte gown. She was joined by mum-to-be Charlotte Gainsbourg, who showed off her blooming bump in a sheer black frock by Balenciaga.

Meanwhile, on a red carpet across the Croisette, it was the return of the supermodels at the La Conquete premiere as Eva Herzigova showed off her knock-out post-baby bod in a pair of hotpants by Dolce & Gabbana (with a tux jacket to keep things chic) and towering scarlet satin platform peep-toes.

Fellow model and actress Milla Jovovich, meanwhile, looked straight out of the Roaring Twenties with her textured bob and lapelled and drop-waisted custom-made Prada gown. And Victoria’s Secret stunner Doutzen Kroes was equally gorgeous in a black maxi-gown with bow shoulder straps.

Elsewhere in Cannes Sean Penn was honoured at the Cinema For Peace dinner for his charity work in Haiti before a star-studded crowd that included Uma Thurman, Leonardo DiCaprio and our very own blogger (and actress and fashionista) Olivia Grant. See her Cannes Diaries here!

