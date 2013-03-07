Monica Vinader opens flagship store in London

Gorgeous jewellery designer Monica Vinader celebrates the opening of her flagship UK store in London's South Molton street.
Known for elegant and wearable jewellery, the award-winning brand has a range of collections, including semi-precious or precious stones, stackable rings and create your own personalised necklaces.
Collaborating with Danish architects, the new store reflects Monica's love of mid-century design. She explains: "I wanted to create a glamorous and chic boutique that is warm and inviting and felt hand made."
She added: "I wanted to showcase my love of materials and attention to detail. I'm really excited to finally launch our first UK boutique on one of London's best know shopping streets and I hope it will be the first of more to come!"
And with an army of celeb fans including Claudia Schiffer and Kelly Brook, a new counter opening at Selfridges Manchester on 27 September, not to mention the lust-worthy new collection Fiji Metallica and the choose-your-own-gemstone nugget cocktail earrings, it's never been such an exciting time for the brand.
We'll be popping along this weekend!