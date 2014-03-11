Mollie King's New Oasis Collection Is One You Need In Your Wardrobe

The Saturdays singer has given us a sneak peek at the new range

This weekend, the first warm sunshine in months has us reaching (prematurely, perhaps) for our shorts, and now Mollie King has got us even more in the mood for summer with a first look at her new Oasis collection.

Posing in a dappled light, The Saturdays singer looks gorgeous in a floral playsuit – hinting at the host of feminine, flirty pieces we can expect from her new Loved By Mollie line.

Mollie, who signed to Storm Models last year, unveiled her collection on Instagram, and it's already garnering a lot of attention and likes from her fans. Her debut collection flew off the shelves, and something tells us this one will, too.

Loved By Mollie will hit selected Oasis stores later this month.

By Olivia Marks