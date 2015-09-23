My London Fashion Week By Fashion Blogger Natacha Steven

Fashion blogger Natacha Steven stole some sneaky snaps of her hectic schedule between shows, see them all right here...

Meet Natacha Steven who has been captivated by the catwalks all season; think Eudon Choi, Burberry and Julien Macdonald, as well as getting tanned by James Read, papped for her rainy day street style and hanging out with her model mates of the moment. With barely a second to spare between rushing to her next show, Natacha still managed to sneak a few behind-the-scenes shots for us, letting you inside the crazy world of LFW.

Check out her stunning street style looks, her gorgeous make-up and her bulging agenda with this photo diary that reveals what really goes into being a LFW insider.

Born in Paris and now based between London and New York, Natacha also runs her own fashion blog, natachasteven.com, where she gives you the lowdown on her style, her beauty looks, her upcoming collaborations and her favourite trends from the season. Seriously, we recommend you check it out to keep up with her hectic lifestyle, and make sure you follow her amazing Instagram, too.

Natacha Steven is represented by Next Models