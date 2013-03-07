Miu Miu launches Noir sunglasses collection

Miu Miu went back to old-school glamour on Tuesday night to celebrate the launch of its new Noir sunglasses, with an exclusive screening of Lucrecia Martel's short film Muta: the second in a series of short movies which explore the feminine love affair with the Italian label.

Argentinian director Martel’s film depicts the magical nature of Miu Miu’s collections. Muta (which translates to both “mute” and “transformation”) is a portrayal of an all-female world of “symbolism, hidden meaning, and intrigue". Thanks to clever framing of the shots, neither the eyes nor the faces of actors appear on screen (below left); Miu Miu’s fab sunglasses take the starring role!

The party, which was held at a private Beverly Hills residence, was attended by LA’s most stylish: clad in Miu Miu (natch), celebrity guests included Diane Kruger, Emma Roberts, Cat Deeley and True Grit star Hailee Steinfeld, the 14-year-old face of the brand’s campaign. And Jaime King couldn't resist trying on the new sunnies there and then!

SEE THE STARS AT THE MIU MIU MUTA PARTY

Combining sophistication with vintage glamour, the Noir sunglasses are inspired by the 40s film noir period; bang-on-trend for A/W 2011. Fusing modern elegance with a retro feel, these sophisticated unswept frames are supported by metal bridges and arms. Available in sensual shades such as glitter saffron, clay and red, we have fallen hard for these vintage-style glasses.

Miu Miu Noir sunglasses will be available in selected stores worldwide



By Banafsheh Hassanzadeh