Missoni society lunch celebrates new collection

Margherita Missoni hosted a fabulous lunch at her shop on Sloane Street to mark the arrival of her new collection.

We're huge fans of Missoni's distinctive knitwear at InStyle, so it was a big treat to be invited to a sumptious lunch to celebrate the arrival of the new collection at their shop on Sloane Street.

Society queen Margherita Missoni looked stunning in one of the new season signature Missoni knitted stripey tops teemed with skintight wet-look trousers, and sporting a necklace bought for her by her mother, creative director for Missoni, Angela.

"Because my name means daisy in Italian my mother is endlessly buying me things with daisies on them! I have hundreds of pieces at home," she told me.



She had just flown in from Fashion Week in New York, but there was no sign of jet-lag in the effervescent Italian. "I travel so much for work that i have the whole routine down pat", she said." I have a bag ready packed and I always take my special sleeping pillow, flight socks, eye mask and headphones on the plane".



Missoni is an A-list staple and loved by Freida Pinto, Jade Jagger, Gemma Arterton and Rosie Huntingdon Whiteley.

The exclusive lunch, and collection preview was attended by glamorous society girls Catherine Prevost and Cavan Mahony.

They may be the ladies who lunch, but these society power women also have some serious cash to splash afterwards.

We're wishing we had a few thousand to spare, too.

Anabel Cutler