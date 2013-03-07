Miranda Kerr unveils £1.6m Victoria’s Secret bra!

What do you get the girl who has everything? Miranda Kerr has the answer! The Victoria’s Secret model yesterday unveiled the lingerie label’s Fantasy Treasure Bra, valued at a whopping £1.6million.

The elaborate sea shell-inspired design features 142 carats of diamonds, plus citrines, pearls and aquamarines, for a total of 3,400 gems studded onto the Gorgeous Push-up Bra frame. In the centre lies an oversized tassel adorned with two white diamonds, over 8 carats each, and two astonishing yellow diamonds, over 14 carats each.

Mrs Orlando Bloom herself will be modelling the head-turning piece, which took over 500 hours of hand embroidery to craft, at the legendary Victoria’s Secret fashion show on 29 November.

