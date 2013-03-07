Miranda Kerr takes Flynn for a walk in floral Balenciaga heels

We don't know how Miranda Kerr does it - not only does she look gorgeous and glossy with every turn, she's a model mum, too.
Leaving her home in New York, taking one-year-old Flynn by the hand, the Victoria's Secret model had summer style sussed in a breezy coral midi Kenyatta dress by ALC. She styled it with oversized sunglasses, chic Alexander Wang sling bag, and a pair of strappy Balenciaga floral sandals sealed the deal on the envy-inducing look.
By Hayley Spencer