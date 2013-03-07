Miranda Kerr’s picture-perfect LBD

Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr once again left us drooling over her impeccable fashion taste and her picture-perfect post-baby bod when she unveiled a killer LBD at the Super Star launch in Seoul yesterday.
The sculpted Roland Mouret number showed just the right amount of cleavage (we’re guessing in part thanks to a Victoria’s Secret bra?) and her mile-long pins, making it the ultimate figure-flattering wardrobe staple.
A diamond choker necklace, classic black court shoes and Veronica Lake-like curls made Mrs Orlando Bloom look classically elegant. Jealous, us?
By Maria Milano