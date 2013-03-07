Miranda Kerr’s picture-perfect LBD

Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr models a knockout little black dress at the Super Star launch in Seoul, South Korea

Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr once again left us drooling over her impeccable fashion taste and her picture-perfect post-baby bod when she unveiled a killer LBD at the Super Star launch in Seoul yesterday.

The sculpted Roland Mouret number showed just the right amount of cleavage (we’re guessing in part thanks to a Victoria’s Secret bra?) and her mile-long pins, making it the ultimate figure-flattering wardrobe staple.

A diamond choker necklace, classic black court shoes and Veronica Lake-like curls made Mrs Orlando Bloom look classically elegant. Jealous, us?

By Maria Milano