Miranda Kerr Reveals Her Jewellery Must-Haves And A-List Style Tips

Miranda Kerr, the authority on off-duty model chic, is InStyle’s ultimate fashion crush. Now the former Victoria’s Secret angel and recently announced face of Swarovski has opened up to (sort of) tell us just how she looks so amazing every day, sharing details of her styling rules, her obsession with jewellery and the thing that makes her happiest – her two-year-old son Flynn.

'I was really honored when Swarovski approached me to be the face of their new campaign,' she said in the Q&A for the brand. 'Like most women I love jewellery, so any time is a good time to receive it! If I’m wearing an amazing statement piece of jewellery, I like to keep my outfit uncomplicated and let that piece be the standout. I tend to invest in classic fashion pieces so choosing jewellery is a great way to individualise my style.'

Asked what her favourite piece in the AW13 collection was, she said: 'It’s a rose gold cuff with diamond shape prisms on it (called the Tactic bangle). Every woman should also have a strand of pearls, diamond earrings and a classic time piece in her jewellery box.'

Despite her obvious obsessions with fashion and jewellery, the Australian supermodel, who recently announced her split with husband Orlando Bloom, confided that her idea of happiness is 'time spent with my son and the sound of his laughter.'

'As a mum my everyday style is generally quite relaxed, I dress for the mood I’m in and the occasion,' she said. 'I love to have fun with fashion and I’m obsessed with accessories. I pair a statement piece such as a great cuff or ring with my favorite jeans and t-shirt or maxi dress, and then for the evenings I build on the piece by adding a necklace or earrings that complements.'

As for the style icon's own inspirations, Miranda said: 'In a celebrity sense Audrey Hepburn (is my idol) but my grandmother is also an inspiration to me – I have several of her vintage dresses in my wardrobe. My nan once told me, you don’t have to have a lot of money to be stylish and confident, you just need to accessorise well and carry yourself with grace and poise.'

We couldn't agree more.

By Caroline Leaper

Got a tablet? You can now download InStyle magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus.