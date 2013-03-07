Miranda Kerr fronts Rag & Bone’s DIY Project

Miranda Kerr is the latest face fronting Rag & Bone’s innovative DIY Project. In keeping with the essence of the first launch in September, the Australian model was instructed to interpret Rag & Bone in her own way. The result is a raw and intensely personal set of pictures shot between New York and New Zealand by fellow model Lily Aldridge, and on holiday by her husband, Orlando Bloom.

The project, focusing this season on denim, pares down the traditional photo shoot by making the model a stylist, creative director and subject of her own work. Each model was simply given a digital camera and a bag of clothes including basic tops, tees and jeans. Karolina Kurkova and Carolyn Murphy kicked off the campaign in September, and the cast of DIY is set to include a range of iconic and fresh fashion faces. Stay tuned as five more girls’ work is due to be released between now and December.

By Julia Chadwick