Milan Fashion Week: Prada SS15

Prada looked to the psychedelic '70s for SS15 inspiration but brought it bang up to date with an undeniably modern flare...

Where some designers look back to the past and do a pastiche of it (the Seventies are coming through as a very strong theme for SS15), Miuccia Prada takes a decade and makes it totally modern.

For Thursday's Prada show, set amidst lilac sand dunes (lilac: another strong trend) was unmistakably influenced by the Seventies but there's no way anyone would mistake any of the garments as anything but brand new. And we LOVED them. ALL of them.

The opening looks were mostly black with bold, brown stitching on trench coats and dresses but we soon moved into the colour and print that Prada is so loved for; a green sweater teamed with a yellow brocade skirt really set our hearts racing.

Each look was styled with calf-length pop socks, decorated in three sections with blocks of colour and pattern (expect copycat versions in a Topshop near you really soon) and Prada obviously didn't get the memo about flat shoes being popular, as all were towering platforms, some brightly coloured boots with beautiful tessellating patterns.

A set of brocade dresses and skirts had fashion editors crying "I don't even like brocade, but I loved THAT", proving that in the fashion world's eyes, Miuccia Prada can do no wrong.

By Hannah Rochell