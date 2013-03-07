Milan Fashion Week highlights: Prada and Just Cavalli

Miuccia Prada showed a beach-inspired collection that will work for the office while Just Cavalli was rock chick fabulous...

Prada

Miuccia Prada generally shows a collection that even the most seasoned of fashion editors often need to go away and work out before being able to full grasp the designer's concept. So her S/S 2010 collection provided something of a surprise as the clothes turned out to be less intellectual and a lot more wearable that usual.

The theme was 'business to beach'. A print motif ran through part of the show which depicted palm trees and a beach scene silhouetted onto jackets and micro shorts in silver silk. The 'business' part of the collection showed pewter tailored jackets and more shorts with rough edges left to fray, suitable for a sophisticated if seriously fashionable work occasion.

Just Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli's Just Cavalli line was struggling to stay afloat amidst the fashion crunch last season. But Cavalli was back with a sexy, party girl show full of smudgy eyeliner, sheer, grungy maxidresses, exposed satin lingerie and fringing. Skin-tight ripped jeans and battered leather biker jackets will appeal to Cavalli's cool customers.

It was rebellious, rock chick and a lot of fun.

By Pat McNulty