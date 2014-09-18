Milan Fashion Week: Gucci SS15

If last season's Gucci girl was from Swinging London and Carnaby Street, this season sees her a few years later, after she's moved across The Pond to America's west coast to enjoy the Summer of Love of 1967.

Washed out blue denim, sparkly psychadelic printed dresses, fur gilets and tan suede A-line minis screamed bohemian Woodstock (OK, so that's not on the West Coast, but you get the vibe...) and there was more than a hint of Jimi Hendrix in the military-style cropped Hassars jackets with their gold rope trims and bold spherical buttons.

Large, exaggerated broiderie anglaise looked really striking on a green leather collared shirt dress (and very wearable, too), and a faded denim dress in the same shape featuring huge oversized lacing has shot right to the top of our wish-list, along with the skinny striped knitted tees.

As well as Sixties bohemia, there was a strong dash of the navy on the catwalk. Trousers were flat fronted, wide and cropped - like short flares - with large turn-ups and brassy naval buttons, and the first few looks bore a striking resemblance to a sailor's uniform, albeit an extremely stylish one.

Accessories were classic vintage Gucci and included printed silk neckerchiefs and chunky heeled boots. What we loved about this collection was that there was something comfortably familiar about it; you know what you're getting with an A-line skirt or a shirt dress, particularly if it's a Gucci one, and that's a chic classic; that just so happens to really flattering, too.

By Hannah Rochell