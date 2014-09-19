Milan Fashion Week: Fendi SS15

Karl Lagerfeld might be the busiest man in fashion but, as this catwalk extravaganza proves, his vision for Fendi keeps getting stronger...

Everyone loves Karl Lagerfeld, and one of the advantages of that is that all the top models are dying to work with him. Walking in Thursday's show was an absolutely stellar line-up of girls - Cara, Georgia May, Jessica, Joan and Kendall to name but a few (no surnames required) - which gave this already glossy show a super glamorous edge.

You can always rely on the Fendi show to be technically impressive and it was no surprise that leather played a big part. As well as some exquisite leather flower designs and sleeves and skirts cleverly slit so they hung like Chinese lanterns, there was even leather in the hair and make-up styling, with a leather flower decorating the ponytail of each model and an electric blue strip of leather on their eyelids, like an extra-special flick of eyeliner.

A highlight was a handful of cashmere and fur tops and dresses that had a perforated transparent covering - a bit like plastic - giving the effect of really subtle sequins and sparkles that become surprisingly tactile once you are closer to the garment.

The shoes were fabulous too, and half of them were (virtually) flat sandals (yay!) with a flatform sole.

By Hannah Rochell