Michael Kors, Phillip Lim and Proenza Schouler take to NY Fashion Week

From tribal-chic at Michael Kors to Seventies craft at Proenza Schouler, the New York shows carry on with gusto. PLUS, check out Beyonce front row again!

Another day at New York Fashion Week, another outing by the fabulous Miss Beyonce. The mum-to-be, who has already put in appearances at J Crew and Rodarte, took to the front row of Michael Kors’ show yesterday morning in the designer’s black leather and jersey maxi-dress with midriff cut-out, giving us a tiny peep at her growing bump. Kors’ collection, packed with safari-inspired essentials like khaki shorts, oversized capes and parkas and lace-up sandals was a tribute to Africa.

Later, It-designer Phillip Lim hit the runway with his kite-inspired show, which comprised architectural dresses held up by shoe-string straps, billowing silky shell tops and sporty zippered trousers that will have every fashionista queuing around the block.

Next was the ever-pretty Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti, which can always be relied on for darling dresses. This year’s offerings came in the way of drop-waist organza frocks and sequin-embellished chiffon midis topped off by sorbet-hued blazers.

And finally, the hottest ticket of the New York shows took centre stage: Proenza Schouler. Design duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez displayed a line of Forties-chic meets Seventies craft. Building on last season, the melting pot of textures, from raffia to crocheted wool and silk to leather, made this yet another boundary-pushing collection. Colours were pure Seventies, with brown and yellow snaking their way into practically all the looks and geometric print on print (think florals meet animal stripes) making a splash.

Hitting the runway today are fashion biggies Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein – check out the photos and reports tomorrow.

By Maria Milano