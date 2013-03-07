Michael Kors, Phillip Lim and Proenza Schouler take to NY Fashion Week

Another day at New York Fashion Week, another outing by the fabulous Miss Beyonce. The mum-to-be, who has already put in appearances at J Crew and Rodarte, took to the front row of Michael Kors’ show yesterday morning in the designer’s black leather and jersey maxi-dress with midriff cut-out, giving us a tiny peep at her growing bump. Kors’ collection, packed with safari-inspired essentials like khaki shorts, oversized capes and parkas and lace-up sandals was a tribute to Africa.
Later, It-designer Phillip Lim hit the runway with his kite-inspired show, which comprised architectural dresses held up by shoe-string straps, billowing silky shell tops and sporty zippered trousers that will have every fashionista queuing around the block.
Next was the ever-pretty Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti, which can always be relied on for darling dresses. This year’s offerings came in the way of drop-waist organza frocks and sequin-embellished chiffon midis topped off by sorbet-hued blazers.
And finally, the hottest ticket of the New York shows took centre stage: Proenza Schouler. Design duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez displayed a line of Forties-chic meets Seventies craft. Building on last season, the melting pot of textures, from raffia to crocheted wool and silk to leather, made this yet another boundary-pushing collection. Colours were pure Seventies, with brown and yellow snaking their way into practically all the looks and geometric print on print (think florals meet animal stripes) making a splash.
Hitting the runway today are fashion biggies Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein – check out the photos and reports tomorrow.
By Maria Milano