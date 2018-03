Jane Eyre star Mia Wasikowska takes over from Hailee Steinfeld as the new face of fashion label Miu Miu

This marks the first major ad campaign for Jane Eyre star Mia Wasikowska, who succeeds 14-year-old Hailee Steinfeld as the face of the fashion brand.

In the photos, which were shot in London, the 22-year-old beauty is seen modelling a series of bold, printed frocks and candy-hued handbags from the spring summer 2012 line – another sure sell-out collection for Miuccia Prada.

Previous celebrity Miu Miu models include Lindsay Lohan, Katie Holmes and Kirsten Dunst.