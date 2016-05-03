Met Gala 2016: Everything From The Manus x Machina Red Carpet

The Met Gala is always a pretty flashy affair, celebrating the best (and the worst) of the fashion industry at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art. It's the ultimate Instagram bait, with the celebrity elite walking the red carpet where ALL your questions are answered - which celebrity will team up with which designer and what will they do with the theme?

This year's Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology was one of the trickier... Google Glass opticals at fashion weekend and now this?!

Even without the sneak peeks of what the futuristic theme would bring on Instagram, including Karolina Kurkova’s close-up snap, we saw some of the looks coming... Taylor Swift was indeed wearing something 'short and silver' as was predicted on a Whatsapp group the night before — a mirrored Saint Laurent dress. That seemed to be the go-to for the futuristic theme, with loads of Olivier Rousteing creations on the red carpet. On Kim Kardashian, obvs, alongside Kanye looking pretty bonkers in ridiculously ripped jeans, a sequin blazer and (kind of scary) contact lenses. Unsurprisingly, the Jenners repped Balmain too, though Kendall branched out in Atelier Versace.

Not wholly surprisingly, some celebs didn't exactly run with the theme. Repeat red carpet winner Jessica Chastain seemed to snub it entirely in blue Prada, as did pregnant Blake Lively (sans Ryan) in Burberry. Beyonce just looked totally incredible in a Givenchy gown, though even embellished nude latex didn't distract the internet from Jay-Z's absence.

She wasn't the only one though — it was quite a turn-out for the single ladyees (meaning without their plus ones), with Bey, Blake, Taylor, Emily Blunt, Olivia Wilde and Amber Heard walking the red carpet alone.

It was actually a pretty strong year for dresses — an excellent turn out all looking great. (It's almost disappointing, we know.)

Last year’s China: Through The Looking Glass saw a whole lot of different takes and the ultimate for lookalikes - remember RiRi's pizza/omelette dress? And we've got Amal Clooney to thank for the dancing girl emoji dress, pioneered by her layered John Galliano design. Though both of them were total no-shows this year sadly, and almost zero hilarious memes have come out of the evening — yet.

See the best pictures from 2016’s Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Josh Newis-Smith's (very) honest verdict on the dresses…