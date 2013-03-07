Meet the Mulberry Clemmie bag family!

With the news that Mulberry is launching its Spring Summer 2013 fashion collection in stores next week comes the excitement that we’ll finally be able to get our mits on the latest bag to join our Mulberry must-have list, the Oversized Clemmie Clutch!

Already spotted in the hands of Downton Abbey star Laura Carmichael, choose from black suede or grosgrain leather, blush-hued glossy goat leather or rose gold metallic snake leather when it arrives in stores and online on Monday 5 November 2012.

We want them all!

