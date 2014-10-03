Meet The Models Who REALLY Walked The Most Shows During Fashion Month

Fashion Month may seem like a blur for even the most seasoned editors and buyers, but let's spare a moment for the people who make every show possible; the models.

In the four respective Fashion Weeks (although, lets face it, they don't exactly adhere to a week in calendar speak), models find themselves travelling across the globe at the drop of a hat.

And, at the other end of their journey, they're met with early casting calls, endless appointments, catwalk run-through's, outfit fittings and eventually walking the shows. Oh, and of course they have to squeeze in some key work-out sessions in their own time. Yep, it's not easy, but still many models put their life on hold twice a year to strut their stuff for the world's most luxury labels.

While we've been treated to what seems to be endless catwalk appearances from Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, Georgia-May Jagger, Karlie Kloss and Suki Waterhouse over the last month, they've barely skimmed the surface of the runways compared to the girls that have taken our SS15 season's 'most-walked' crowns.

And, we can probably guarantee that you've never heard of them before...

Without further ado, we're pleased to introduce the real models who owned Fashion Month (and deserve the biggest holiday of the lot).

#3 Waleska Gorczevski

Vital Stats: Height: 5'10.5", Bust: 32", Waist: 24", Hips: 34.5, Shoe: 7, Hair: Brown, Eyes: Green

Coming in at a very respectable third is Waleska who walked a whopping 62 shows.

" width="612">

#2 Alexandra Elizabeth Ljadov

Vital Stats: Height: 5'9", Bust: 30.5", Waist: 23.5" Hips: 35", Shoe: 6, Hair: Blonde Light, Eyes: Green

Our runner up is the gorgeous Alexandra who graced 63 catwalks with her presence this season.

" width="612">

#1 Maartje Verhoef

Vital Stats: Height: 5'10.5”, Bust: 31”, Waist: 24”, Hips: 35”, Shoe: 6.5, Hair: Blonde, Eyes: Blue-Grey

With an incredible 66 shows under her belt, Maartje has been SS15's undisputed catwalk darling.

" width="612">

After such an impressive season, these girls have not only proved that they mean serious business but that they carry just as much clout as the model-turned-celeb's that turn out only for the most iconic of shows.

What next, you ask? After all, the next fashion month is six months away. Well, we reckon these models will be bagging themselves some major campaigns and fashion spreads in the interim. Nice work, ladies...

By Maxine Eggenberger