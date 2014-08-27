Meet The InStyle Fashion Team At Westfield This Friday

This Friday, come down to either Westfield East or West where InStyle’s fashion team will be giving insider style talks to shoppers...

This Friday 29th August, come down to either Westfield East or West where InStyle’s fashion team will be giving insider style talks to shoppers. You’ll find out all the behind the scenes info on the shows, how the fashion trends sections in the magazine are put together and what trends you’ll want to be wearing this season.

Meet InStyle’s Features Editor, Hannah Rochell, at 3pm at Westfield Stratford City. She will be giving you an insider fashion exclusive on everything you need to know for the season ahead – from the chicest Winter coats, to this year’s answer to the brogue.

Our Executive Fashion Director, Sophie Barrett, will be at Westfield Shepherd Bush at 7pm in the Atrium. Sophie brings over fifteen years of experience (across both designer and high street fashion) to all your favourite fashion pages every month.

So if you are out and about shopping on Friday and want to find out about the key pieces to invest in this season, come by Westfield East or West to meet the InStyle team!

