Meet the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s new fragrance!

American model Adam Senn is the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s new fragrance The One Sport

Model Adam Senn has just been announced as the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s new fragrance, The One Sport, and we love these pics of him starring as a modern gladiator!

As well as walking for Dolce & Gabbana since 2008, Adam has starred in Law and Order SVU and shot with photographer Mario Testino. Chosen to represent the fragrance by Domenico Dolce for “his athletic body and persona”, Adam is definitely one multi-talented model.

Adam says of the campaign: “Working with Dolce & Gabbana is amazing, and particularly, working in a fragrance campaign is something I didnt expect. From the minute I began modeling for Dolce & Gabbana I loved the people, the vibe, the honesty, and it has been such a positive experience for me. Now, for The One Sport campaign, I have been even more exposed to the inner workings of the house and the amazing teams that make it all possible.”

So feast your eyes on these pictures of Dolce & Gabbana’s The One Sport campaign, shot in sunny Spain – these pics have certainly brightened up our snowy Monday morning!

Dolce & Gabbana The One Sport is available exclusively in the UK now

