Matthew Williamson designs chic shopper for Sport Relief

London Fashion Week favourite Matthew Williamson has collaborated with Sainsbury’s on a canvas shopper in aid of Sport Relief

Designer favourite of every stylista from Sienna Miller to Olivia Palermo, Matthew Williamson has teamed up with Sainsbury’s to produce three limited edition canvas shoppers to raise money for Sport Relief.

In three eye-catching colour combinations, Matthew’s trademark take on nature to inspire his work is captured in the exotic banana leaf print of the bags.

Available in Sainsbury’s stores nationwide now, priced at £5, carry your shopping in style while resting in the knowledge that £1.50 will be going straight to charity.