Match made in heaven: MIH joins forces with London store Liberty

Gin and tonic, strawberries and cream, Brad and Angelina- we do love a good pairing. And what could make a better-suited couple than two hugely iconic British brands? Well not a lot it seems, as quintessentially English denim brand MIH joins forces with legendry London store Liberty’s to produce a limited edition line of unique 70s style jeans.

Taking inspiration from the decade that was so key to both brands, the collection has been aptly named ‘Flower Power’ and features two different pairs of jeans, both evocative in shape and style of the swinging 70s.

The collection’s superskinny Vienna jeans have been given the Liberty touch with a feather print pulled straight from the store’s archives and the Marrakesh kick flares in Liberty’s purple velvet look authentically 70s and oh-so quirky. In an extra nod to the era, the jeans even feature Liberty print on the inside waistbands and their hangtags have been decorated with Liberty branding from the 70s.

Covet them, collect them or simply coo over them, whatever you do we guarantee you’ll be charmed by these one-off pieces. Pop into Liberty this month or check them out online at liberty.co.uk.

By Sarah Statman