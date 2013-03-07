Mary Katrantzou for Topshop AND LFW NewGen Tees go on sale today!

Your fashion reminder: Don't miss the Mary Katrantzou for Topshop AND London Fashion Week NewGen tees on sale NOW!

Get in on the London Fashion Week buzz with Topshop's fabulous collaboration with Mary Katrantzou AND the NewGen 10 Tees collection - all available in store and online now!

TOPSHOP SPRING SUMMER COLLECTION

With designer du jour Mary Katrantzou bringing her iconic printmanship to Topshop, choose from her capsule collection of trews, leggings, dresses and tops - all at high street prices.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, to kick off London Fashion Week in style, Topshop have also launched their NewGen 10 Tees collection today featuring T-shirts designed by LFW stars Peter Pilotto, Holly Fulton, Michael Van Der Ham, Jonathan Saunders, Erdem, Christopher Kane, Marios Schwab to name a few! £7 from the sale of each tee goes to Centrepoint - a charity for homeless young people.

Get in quick - we predict a sell-out!

VISIT TOPSHOP HERE