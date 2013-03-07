Mary Katrantzou creates capsule collection for Topshop!

Fashion designer Mary Katrantzou’s first capsule collection for Topshop will be hitting stores next week, and we can’t wait to see it!

Topshop have announced their first capsule collection with designer Mary Katrantzou, and it’s bound to be full of the innovative patterns, stand-out shapes and print layering she has established a firm celebrity and fash-pack following for.

After graduating from Central St Martins, Mary Katrantzou was awarded funding from Topshop New Generation, and has wowed London Fashion Week with her mainline collection for the last five seasons. Stand out pieces from this capsule collection include Mary's signature porcelain bowl-inspired skirted party dresses and tailored trousers as well as leggings, a T-shirt and a tunic dress.

Mary said of the range “My idea behind the collaboration was to design for the Topshop girl a range that is as close to the aesthetic of my mainline as possible, with great control over the quality of design and production. I can't wait to see the Topshop girls in the bowldresses and for the most daring to see them try the print on print layering!”

Hurry up 17 February – we want it all!

Mary Katrantzou’s capsule collection for Topshop launches in nine stores on 17 February. Prices from £40 - £350.