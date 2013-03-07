Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are animal magic

Turns out that 'big ears' isn't an insult for the most fashionable twins on the planet... Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen got playful in Tokyo as they each sported a pair of animal ears; Ashley going for a pair of bunny ears and MK opting for a cute Mikey Mouse pair.
The kooky headwear was created by Parisian design house, Maison Michel, a company which specialises in creative headwear and is owned by Chanel.
The brand has a huge fashion following and the A/W campaign shot by Karl Lagerfeld features a host of celebrity fashion fans including Milla Jovovich, Olivier Theyskens, Lou Doillon and Anouck Lepere.
Ashley and MK were each styled to their own unique looks with Ashley in a chic look of little black dress and off-white coat while MK was a tad more gothic in a ruffled long-sleeved frock. Both twins wore black-out shades and studded handbags gave a bad-girl edge.
We're not sure if we'll be sporting bunny ears anytime soon but these two make a pretty good case for playful fashion choices!
By Pat McNulty