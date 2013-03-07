Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are animal magic

Designer twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen got fashionably kooky at the Tokyo launch party for the Opening Ceremony flagship store

Turns out that 'big ears' isn't an insult for the most fashionable twins on the planet... Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen got playful in Tokyo as they each sported a pair of animal ears; Ashley going for a pair of bunny ears and MK opting for a cute Mikey Mouse pair.

The kooky headwear was created by Parisian design house, Maison Michel, a company which specialises in creative headwear and is owned by Chanel.

The brand has a huge fashion following and the A/W campaign shot by Karl Lagerfeld features a host of celebrity fashion fans including Milla Jovovich, Olivier Theyskens, Lou Doillon and Anouck Lepere.

Ashley and MK were each styled to their own unique looks with Ashley in a chic look of little black dress and off-white coat while MK was a tad more gothic in a ruffled long-sleeved frock. Both twins wore black-out shades and studded handbags gave a bad-girl edge.

We're not sure if we'll be sporting bunny ears anytime soon but these two make a pretty good case for playful fashion choices!

By Pat McNulty