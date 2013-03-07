Mark Ronson designs Gucci trainers

Top DJ Mark Ronson designs a one-of-a-kind Gucci trainer that will be sold as a part of the Gucci Icon-Temporary, the latest addition to the pop up shop phenomenon.

Our favourite stylish DJ and producer, Mark Ronson, is turning his hand to designing and has been snapped up by Gucci fashion house, no less, to create a trainer that will be sold in exclusive pop-up stores around the world. The shop, which will debut in New York in October for just two weeks, will also sell 18 other exclusive edition trainer designs as well as the Gucci Ronson style.

It seems Ronson was destined for trainer design, amassing a huge collection of his own over the years. And he certainly made an impression on Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini, who said: "From the moment I first sat down with Mark we connected. He has a great eye for design and an amazing knowledge of sneaker history."

And to make his shoe truly Ronson-esque, each customer will receive a 12-inch vinyl record with exclusive tracks on purchase. Mark said: "Frida and I agreed it was important for there to be a unique musical element to the project, so I’m going to be collaborating with artists, making limited edition tracks for each store opening."

Come December, the shop will start its journey to the hottest fashion capitals in the world, including London, Berlin, Paris, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

So get ready to get your hands on a pair when the store hits a city near you. But be quick, because they’ll be gone in a flash!

By Abigail Radnor